Forecast Outlook-7/1/23

Saturday’s high temperature of 107 for Las Vegas is the coolest day for the next two days.

Daytime temperatures will continue to build Sunday and Monday.

Sunday’s forecast high is 111, Monday 112.

The high pressure ridge that is over the southwest will start mixing with an approaching area of low pressure Monday.

That will help push down the forecast high for the July 4th when the daytime temperature drops to 107.

The atmospheric mixing between the high pressure and the trough will also stir up windy conditions Monday and Tuesday.

The rest of the week we will see temperatures going back to more seasonal values.

The UV Index for Sunday is 11 which is extreme.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.