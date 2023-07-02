29-year-old woman killed, another woman injured in single-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:09 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One woman was killed and another woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in the east Las Vegas Valley Sunday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened early Sunday morning at 1:55 a.m. near the intersection of N. Hollywood Blvd. and E. Stewart Ave.

Police said a 2005 Toyota Matrix was traveling south on Hollywood when the driver ran off the road and hit a tree. Police said the driver was suspected of speeding.

The driver, only identified as a 29-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver’s death marks the 65th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023. The crash remains under investigation.

