1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting at an east Las Vegas convenience store overnight.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:54 p.m. July 1 at 4151 Boulder Highway, a 7-Eleven store near Lamb Boulevard.

LVMPD said police were alerted to the shooting at the store after its ShotSpotter technology detected approximately 28 rounds fired.

One person, a 44-year-old male, was pronounced dead, LVMPD said. Two others, a 28-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were injured in the shooting.

LVMPD’s homicide unit is investigating.

