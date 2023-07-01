Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets

Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read 600 posts a day.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What appeared to be a Twitter outage Saturday morning turned out to be a temporary policy change.

“#TwitterDown” was trending as thousands of users got messages saying, “Rate limit exceeded.”

At midday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk posted that due to “extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation,” the social media platform was imposing limits.

Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read 600 posts a day.

New accounts are limited to 300 posts a day.

When CNN reached out to Twitter for comment, the platform responded with an automated poop emoji.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say 17-year-old girl accused in fatal shooting of man on Las Vegas Strip
More than 200 new Nevada laws go into effect on July 1
More than 200 new Nevada laws go into effect on July 1
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigate after male found dead Friday in downtown Las Vegas
Spencer McDonald
Las Vegas police report: Triple homicide suspect admitted to killing victims
Driver extricated after single-vehicle rollover crash in North Las Vegas
Driver extricated after single-vehicle rollover crash in North Las Vegas

Latest News

Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
Macron scraps trip amid rioting across France, as loved ones bury teen slain by police
Kentucky authorities say a father and his stepdaughter were killed after a tree fell on their...
Father, child killed after tree falls on their truck, authorities say
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Rollercoaster in North Carolina shut down after crack discovered
Aidan Theis, 18, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend while she slept at hotel