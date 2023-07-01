Las Vegas police: Suspect in custody after man stabbed to death

Police activity at US 95 and Decatur.
Police activity at US 95 and Decatur.(LVACS)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man was stabbed to death in the west valley Friday night.

LVMPD said the incident happened just before 10 p.m. June 30 near Churchill Ave. and Decatur Blvd., just south of US 95.

Police said a victim was walking down the street and got into an argument with someone. Police said the two got into a fight and the victim was stabbed.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

Police said the suspect in the stabbing initially left the area, but was later taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say 17-year-old girl accused in fatal shooting of man on Las Vegas Strip
More than 200 new Nevada laws go into effect on July 1
More than 200 new Nevada laws go into effect on July 1
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigate after male found dead Friday in downtown Las Vegas
Spencer McDonald
Las Vegas police report: Triple homicide suspect admitted to killing victims
Driver extricated after single-vehicle rollover crash in North Las Vegas
Driver extricated after single-vehicle rollover crash in North Las Vegas

Latest News

Animal shelters in Las Vegas are getting full ahead of the Fourth of July holiday
Animal shelters in Vegas Valley near capacity ahead of busy Fourth of July holiday
Animal shelters in Vegas Valley near capacity ahead of busy Fourth of July holiday
Tilapia at fish markets in Las Vegas
Go fish: Top-selling live seafood not allowed in Nevada anymore
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Go fish: Top-selling live seafood not allowed in Nevada anymore