Las Vegas police: Suspect in custody after man stabbed to death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man was stabbed to death in the west valley Friday night.

LVMPD said the incident happened just before 10 p.m. June 30 near Churchill Ave. and Decatur Blvd., just south of US 95.

Police said a victim was walking down the street and got into an argument with someone. Police said the two got into a fight and the victim was stabbed.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

Police said the suspect in the stabbing initially left the area, but was later taken into custody.

