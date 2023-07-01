Forecast Outlook-7/1/23

Excessive Heat Begins
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:02 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A high pressure ridge sits over the southwest that will begin the bake the area the next few days.

Some of the hottest temperatures of the year are forecast for the next few days.

An Excessive Heat Warning starts Saturday and lasts through Monday evening.

By the second half of the week our highs will drop to a seasonal. For Las Vegas that is 105 degrees.

This high pressure is going to deflect any potential rain from moving into our area.

What we will encounter for the second half of the week will be breezy conditions.

The UV Index for Saturday is 11 or extreme.

More than 200 new Nevada laws go into effect on July 1
Driver extricated after single-vehicle rollover crash in North Las Vegas
Forecast Outlook-7/1-2/23