Forecast Outlook-7/1/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A high pressure ridge sits over the southwest that will begin the bake the area the next few days.

Some of the hottest temperatures of the year are forecast for the next few days.

An Excessive Heat Warning starts Saturday and lasts through Monday evening.

By the second half of the week our highs will drop to a seasonal. For Las Vegas that is 105 degrees.

This high pressure is going to deflect any potential rain from moving into our area.

What we will encounter for the second half of the week will be breezy conditions.

The UV Index for Saturday is 11 or extreme.

