CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest man suspected of hiding in someone’s attic

Body camera video shows a suspect being arrested after police say he was found hiding in someone's attic. (Source: WISN, CUDAHY PD, CNN)
By WISN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUDAHY, Wis. (WISN) - Newly released body camera video shows police in Wisconsin arresting a man they say went to great lengths to avoid arrest.

On June 18, police responded to reports of someone jumping between rooftops and sounds of broken glass.

Officers at the scene then heard gunshots nearby. A tactical vehicle rescued two officers from gunshots they say were aimed at them.

A search of the neighborhood came up empty. That is, until the following morning when police received a call from a man who said he found a stranger in his attic.

The man told police that he had come home to find a door open with all of his attic items on the floor.

“So, we’re thinking it’s an animal and he said, ‘No, my name is Robert,’” the homeowner told police in bodycam footage.

The homeowner said he grabbed the suspect, later identified as Robert Turner Jr., and told him not to move until police arrived.

According to a criminal complaint, police said they eventually found a gun they believe Turner stashed in the neighbor’s grill.

Prosecutors said casings found the night of the shooting matched the gun.

At Turner’s court appearance on Friday, a detective took the stand.

“This gunfire is occurring in an extremely residential area. There was a children’s birthday party across the street,” the unidentified detective said. “This wasn’t that late at night. It’s the summertime. There were people outside during this.”

Turner is due back in court on July 25.

In 2007, Turner was convicted of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say 17-year-old girl accused in fatal shooting of man on Las Vegas Strip
More than 200 new Nevada laws go into effect on July 1
More than 200 new Nevada laws go into effect on July 1
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigate after male found dead Friday in downtown Las Vegas
Spencer McDonald
Las Vegas police report: Triple homicide suspect admitted to killing victims
Driver extricated after single-vehicle rollover crash in North Las Vegas
Driver extricated after single-vehicle rollover crash in North Las Vegas

Latest News

Police activity at US 95 and Decatur.
Las Vegas police: Suspect in custody after man stabbed to death
Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
Macron scraps trip amid rioting across France, as loved ones bury teen slain by police
Officials say a woman’s leg was amputated after it got trapped under a moving walkway at a Thai...
Woman’s leg amputated after getting trapped under moving walkway at airport
FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys...
Judge awards Black church $1 million after BLM banner burned by Proud Boys during protest