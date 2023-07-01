Caught on camera: Dozens of dogs rescued from extreme heat inside U-Haul

Thirty-six dogs were rescued from a locked U-Haul trailer in 100-degree heat. (OKLAHOMA CITY POLICE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:03 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - Authorities in Oklahoma City released body camera video from the June rescue of 36 dogs.

The dogs were locked inside of a U-Haul while temperatures hit more than 100 degrees.

Officers were called to the Walmart parking lot after employees said they noticed the U-Haul and heard the animals inside.

Officers say the odor was overwhelming.

There was even a litter of newborn puppies inside.

While all of the dogs were alive when officers went inside, one later had to be euthanized due to organ failure from heat stroke.

Dexter and Linda Manuel face 36 felony counts of animal cruelty in the case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Coroner IDs 2 of 3 people found dead at west Las Vegas apartment
Coroner IDs 3 people found dead in west Las Vegas apartment
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say 17-year-old girl accused in fatal shooting of man on Las Vegas Strip
Spencer McDonald
Las Vegas police report: Triple homicide suspect admitted to killing victims
Rainier Jefferson
Las Vegas police make arrest in June 23 homicide over stolen salad

Latest News

People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake...
5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend
Thirty-six dogs were rescued from a locked U-Haul trailer in 100-degree heat.
Dogs rescued from extreme temperatures inside U-Haul
Tilapia at fish markets in Las Vegas
Go fish: Top-selling live seafood not allowed in Nevada anymore
FILE - Jeff Van Gundy, ESPN NBA analyst, is shown before the start of a preseason NBA...
Van Gundy, Kolber, Rose and Young are among roughly 20 ESPN personalities laid off