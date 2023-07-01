Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton father of five died after a fall from the Multnomah Falls trail on Saturday afternoon, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 2 p.m., rescue crews responded to the trail about a half mile from the Benson Bridge.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Gerardo Hernandez-Rodriguez slipped off the trail beyond the Benson Bridge at a switchback. Authorities say it was first believed he fell about 150 feet but investigators now believe it to be closer to 200 feet.

“It’s pretty steep on the edge,” Plock said, “and that’s where he fell.”

Plock said Hernandez-Rodriguez had five children between elementary and high school age who were also at the falls at the time of the accident.

“Mom, dad, five kids all here enjoying a beautiful day at Multnomah Falls and unfortunately a tragic accident happened,” Plock said. “At one point on the trail, the father slipped and fell down an embankment.”

Plock said the family wasn’t all together at the time so what caused the man to fall is currently unclear.

When searchers failed to find the man right away, they deployed a drone to help with the search.

“But they weren’t able to see anything from the air,” Plock said. “Our deputies from the ground were able to locate him.”

The searchers fanned out along the trail and roadway and about 45 minutes or so later, the searchers along the road were able to find the man. He was declared dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family that can be found here.

No other details have been released at this time.

