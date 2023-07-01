Animal shelters in Vegas Valley near capacity ahead of busy Fourth of July holiday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the extreme heat hitting Southern Nevada, animal rescue organizations are concerned about the number of strays that will be on the streets. The day after Independence Day is usually the busiest of the year for shelters after dogs get out during fireworks, scared by the loud bangs. Currently, most rescues and shelters do not have extra room.

“Every shelter that you see is pretty much at capacity or near it and we are no exception,” explained Max Blastein, Marketing and Communications Coordinator with the Animal Foundation. At the Animal Foundation, they are preparing now for what they know is coming.

“We are pretty much already all hands of deck when it comes to this week on the night of the Fourth. We will have extra folks on our enrichment team basically do what we can for the animals here with the fireworks,” Blastein told FOX5. They are making an adoption push trying to get some of the 700 animals in the shelter out and into good homes to clear shelter space.

“There has been an overpopulation issue since the beginning-end of Covid with everyone getting puppies,” said Blastein. Ahead of the Fourth, they are asking owners to make sure pets are secure.

“Keep them inside. Make sure that they are relaxed. Do anything that you can to prevent them from getting out,” Blastein requested.

In case pets do escape, make sure they are microchipped or at least have a secure collar with contact information.

“If you find a lost dog, odds are it is in your neighborhood where it lives. If you can, ask your neighbors, post on social media, anything you can do,” Blastein suggested. Lost dogs are usually found within two miles of home.

“We do our best to get everybody home,” shared Shanie Aaron, Senior Animal Control Officer with Henderson Animal Control. Henderson Animal Control said the City shelter only has about five empty kennels as of Friday and they know those will fill up.

“We will probably be like 95-100 percent capacity after the holiday,” Aaron predicted.

Both the Animal Foundation and City of Henderson have adoption specials going on. Here is the information:

City of Henderson Dog Days of Summer Adoption Event

All shelter pets 1-year-old and older have ½ off adoption fees now through July 8th.

Dog adoption fees are reduced to $45

Cat adoption fees reduced to $40

Rabbit adoption fees reduced to $17.50

Guinea pig adoption fees reduced to $5.

No appointment is necessary.

Adoptions are done on a first come first serve basis.

Adoption hours are 9am to 4:30pm Monday-Saturday.

The Animal Foundation

We’re proud to work with Best Friends Animal Society to hold a fee-reduced adoption event starting today, Friday, June 30th through Sunday, July 2nd!

All weekend we will have FEE WAIVED adoptions for all adult cats and dogs (over 6 months old). License fees may apply. Now is the perfect time to adopt a pet that’s as unique as you are.

Visit https://bit.ly/3I6Cn5y to see all of our adoptable animals. You might find the best friend you’ve been looking for!

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.