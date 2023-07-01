18 displaced after lighting fixture fire at Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Eighteen people and two dogs were displaced after a fire at a Las Vegas apartment complex Friday night.

Clark County Fire Department said the fire was reported at 4555 Las Vegas Blvd. North at about 9:29 p.m. CCFD said they received a report of a light fixture on the second floor of the complex.

Crews knocked down the fire within 20 minutes of the first call, CCFD said. Firefighters from Clark County, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and North Las Vegas Fire Department all responded to the complex.

Initially, CCFD said they called a second alarm for additional resources, but with the quick response of the crews, the second alarm was canceled.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire and the dollar loss. CCFD said American Red Cross helped eight adults, 10 children and two dogs with shelter after the fire. No injuries were reported.

