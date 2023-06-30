Las Vegas Valley agencies collaborating for DUI enforcement campaign

Joining Forces logo
Joining Forces logo(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As part of efforts to increase traffic safety and reduce driving under the influence, Las Vegas law enforcement is participating in a statewide Joining Forces campaign to heighten enforcement of DUI violations and increase awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence.

According to a media release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the LVMPD will dedicate extra officers specifically to look for drivers under the influence nightly from July 1-July 22. . Funding for these extra patrols is made possible by a Joining Forces grant received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.

The department urges all drivers to “make sure they have alternatives in place to avoid any chance of making a bad decision that could lead to unnecessary tragedy.” It also issued a reminder that drugged driving, including Marijuana, which is legal for adults to consume in Nevada, is impaired driving.

