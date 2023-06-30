UNLV issues statement on Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action

UNLV campus in Las Vegas.
UNLV campus in Las Vegas.(UNLV/Facebook)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:50 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Thursday issued a statement in response to the Supreme Court decision that struck down affirmative action in college admissions.

Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to eliminate race-based considerations in the college admission process will not fundamentally impact UNLV’s open-access admissions policy or affect our mission of supporting a culture of equity and inclusion for our students, faculty, and staff.All are welcome at UNLV.

UNLV is located in a richly diverse community and we’re proud to rank among the nation’s most diverse universities. We’ll continue to review the court’s ruling to ensure all university policies are in compliance with any updates to federal law, and we remain committed to the ideals of inclusion, diversity, and equity so that every member of our Rebel family feels a strong sense of belonging.”

