Police: Las Vegas man accused of killing uncle believed he committed genocide for UN

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man accused of killing his uncle told police he beat the man with a dumbbell plate and hid his body in the bedroom closet, according to authorities.

Jorge Portell, 27, is charged with one count of murder and first-degree kidnapping. He is being held without bond.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s report was released Thursday. It details the officers’ response to the 4400 block of Vegas Valley Drive on Tuesday.

Police received a call from Portell’s mother, who told them she had received a call earlier that day from the alleged victim, her brother Leonell Blandon, 56.

Blandon told her that Portell had been throwing chairs and other objects at him, so she left work to go home and defuse the situation, the report states.

When she got home, she found blood on the floor and wall inside the trailer, which Portell was cleaning up. She asked where Blandon was, but Portell would not tell her.

Police arrived and found blood on the floor and on a towel. Portell was found on his knees with his hands behind his back.

An officer asked Portell what was going on. “Following the rules of engagement,” Portell said to the officer.

“I’m going to cut the bull****, he’s dead in my closet,” Portell said, the report states.

More officers arrived. Blandon was found in the closet which had been barricaded with a glass table and other objects, and was pronounced deceased.

Blood was found on the carpet, walls, doors and on a doorbell that had been ripped out of the wall.

A bloody dumbbell plate with “10″ was found with blood on it along with drag marks in the bedroom. Blandon was found with multiple contusions and abrasions to his head and broken teeth.

In an interview with police, Portell referred to Blandon as “the individual.”

“Jorge initially stated he acted in self-defense while he was sleeping because ‘the individual’ and [redacted] were engaging in genocide and multiple murders. They apparently had been coordinating with the military, classified branches, United Nations and the President of the United States, and were involved in a coordinated attack which included money laundering, and assassinations,” the report states.

Portell told police he was willing to speak to people in the federal government about the crimes “the individual” was involved in. He mentioned WMDs (weapons of mass destruction) numerous times during the interview.

Portell detailed how he and Blandon got into a fight and that he hit Blandon in the head 10 to 15 times with the 10-pound weight. He said he felt guilty that he had not killed Blandon sooner to prevent more deaths.

“Jorge confirmed he was never in the military but he worked in conjunction with them as a ‘trusted individual.’”

Portell is due back in court July 3.

