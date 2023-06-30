Nevada Student Loan Ombudsman to work directly with borrowers

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced that the Nevada Student Loan Ombudsman within the treasurer’s office will work directly with borrowers to navigate their student loans after President Biden announced a new approach for student debt relief through the Department of Education.

“President Biden’s efforts to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loans for borrowers would help hundreds of thousands of Nevadans escape from the crushing weight of student loan debt,” said Treasurer Conine. “While it’s unfortunate that the Supreme Court did not uphold the President’s initial proposal, my Office looks forward to working with our Congressional delegation and the Department of Education to help borrowers understand what options will be available to them going forward.”

Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt

President Biden announced a series of new actions that are being undertaken by the Department of Education to alleviate student loan debt, including the following:

  • New rulemaking consistent with the Higher Education Act of 1965, allowing the Secretary of Education to “compromise, waive, or release loans” under certain circumstances.
  • Finalizing an affordable repayment plan for student loans that is estimated to save borrowers more than $1,000 per year.
  • Instituting a 12-month on-ramp for upcoming repayments, so that borrowers who miss monthly payments due to financial hardship will not be considered delinquent, reported to credit bureaus, placed in default, or referred to debt collection agencies.

According to the White House, over 315,000 people in Nevada were estimated to be eligible for the President’s initial debt relief program. Prior to the program being challenged in the courts, 198,000 Nevadans who applied for the program were deemed to be eligible for student loan cancellation.

As more information on these new actions becomes available, Nevada’s Student Loan Ombudsman will work directly with borrowers to help them understand what options may be available to them. If borrowers have questions about their student loan payments, the Student Loan Ombudsman can be reached by emailing SLO@nevadatreasurer.gov or by visiting NVigate.gov.

