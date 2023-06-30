Las Vegas sees first 100-degree day of 2023; ending 294-day streak

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:50 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After breaking the all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100 degrees, Las Vegas finally hit the triple digits on Friday.

On June 26, Las Vegas failed to reach 100 degrees for 291 straight days, which broke the all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100 degrees that was set in 1964-1965.

Las Vegas kept the streak going a few more days, bringing the total to 294 days straight without triple-digit temps before it ended on Friday when the city hit 100 degrees for the first time in 2023.

According to the weather service, Friday marks Las Vegas’ first triple-digit day since September 8, 2022.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Coroner IDs 2 of 3 people found dead at west Las Vegas apartment
Coroner IDs 3 people found dead in west Las Vegas apartment
Spencer McDonald
Las Vegas police report: Triple homicide suspect admitted to killing victims
Rainier Jefferson
Las Vegas police make arrest in June 23 homicide over stolen salad
Erik Gutierrez-Martinez
Man allegedly stole $1M from Las Vegas casino by posing as property’s owner

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Golden Knights extend contract of goalie Hill
Protctive Force International - 1
Protective Force International will provide added security in Downtown Las Vegas
The Plaza in Downtown Las Vegas
Downtown Las Vegas increasing security for 4th of July weekend
Halo.Car is rolling out driverless delivery of on-demand EVs in Downtown Las Vegas
Driverlessly-delivered electric cars for rent roll out in downtown Las Vegas