Las Vegas sees first 100-degree day of 2023; ending 294-day streak

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After breaking the all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100 degrees, Las Vegas finally hit the triple digits on Friday.

On June 26, Las Vegas failed to reach 100 degrees for 291 straight days, which broke the all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100 degrees that was set in 1964-1965.

Las Vegas kept the streak going a few more days, bringing the total to 294 days straight without triple-digit temps before it ended on Friday when the city hit 100 degrees for the first time in 2023.

Yesterday's (6/29) high temp for the #LasVegas area was 99°F, extending our streak days with temps < 100°F to 294 days!



Yesterday was also the hottest day of the year so far, & it will be the coolest day of the next week.



Ready or not here the triple digits come! #VegasWeather — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 30, 2023

According to the weather service, Friday marks Las Vegas’ first triple-digit day since September 8, 2022.

As of 1:35 pm PDT, the temperature sensor at Harry Reid International Airport hit 100°F, making today our first triple digit day since September 8, 2022. #VegasWeather — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 30, 2023

