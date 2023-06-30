Las Vegas sees first 100-degree day of 2023; ending 294-day streak
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:50 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After breaking the all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100 degrees, Las Vegas finally hit the triple digits on Friday.
On June 26, Las Vegas failed to reach 100 degrees for 291 straight days, which broke the all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100 degrees that was set in 1964-1965.
Las Vegas kept the streak going a few more days, bringing the total to 294 days straight without triple-digit temps before it ended on Friday when the city hit 100 degrees for the first time in 2023.
According to the weather service, Friday marks Las Vegas’ first triple-digit day since September 8, 2022.
