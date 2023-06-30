Las Vegas police searching for shooting suspect in northeast valley
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has asked the public for help finding a suspect involved in a shooting May 10.
The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near Judson Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The suspect is described as an adult male last seen wearing a black hat, gray shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen driving a red lifted truck with four doors, aftermarket rims and tinted windows.
If you know the suspect or have information about the case, please call NEAC Patrol Detectives at 702-828-8182 or emailing n15086b@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
