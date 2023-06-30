Las Vegas police searching for shooting suspect in northeast valley

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has asked the public for help finding a suspect...
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has asked the public for help finding a suspect involved in a shooting May 10.(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has asked the public for help finding a suspect involved in a shooting May 10.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near Judson Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The suspect is described as an adult male last seen wearing a black hat, gray shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen driving a red lifted truck with four doors, aftermarket rims and tinted windows.

If you know the suspect or have information about the case, please call NEAC Patrol Detectives at 702-828-8182 or emailing n15086b@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Coroner IDs 2 of 3 people found dead at west Las Vegas apartment
Coroner IDs 3 people found dead in west Las Vegas apartment
Rainier Jefferson
Las Vegas police make arrest in June 23 homicide over stolen salad
Spencer McDonald
Las Vegas police report: Triple homicide suspect admitted to killing victims
Erik Gutierrez-Martinez
Man allegedly stole $1M from Las Vegas casino by posing as property’s owner

Latest News

A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say 17-year-old girl accused in fatal shooting of man in central valley
Cone Zone: Is speed limit in airport connector too low?
Cone Zone: Is speed limit in airport connector too low?
More than 200 new Nevada laws go into effect on July 1
More than 200 new Nevada laws go into effect on July 1
Friend remembers maintenance worker killed in Las Vegas triple murder