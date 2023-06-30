Las Vegas police searching for shooting suspect in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has asked the public for help finding a suspect involved in a shooting May 10.

⚠️Help Detectives Identify Shooting Suspect!⚠️



On May 10th at 9 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near Judson Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. Arriving officers located a citizen suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg. pic.twitter.com/7OPHLcxiSW — LVMPD NEAC (@LVMPDNEAC) June 29, 2023

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near Judson Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The suspect is described as an adult male last seen wearing a black hat, gray shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen driving a red lifted truck with four doors, aftermarket rims and tinted windows.

If you know the suspect or have information about the case, please call NEAC Patrol Detectives at 702-828-8182 or emailing n15086b@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.