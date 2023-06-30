Police investigate after male found dead Friday in downtown Las Vegas

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a deceased male found in the area of Ogden Avenue and Main Street Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area around 9:02 a.m. after dispatch received reports of an unresponsive male there. He was found and pronounced deceased.

No further information was immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.

