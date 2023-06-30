Police investigate after male found dead Friday in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a deceased male found in the area of Ogden Avenue and Main Street Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area around 9:02 a.m. after dispatch received reports of an unresponsive male there. He was found and pronounced deceased.

No further information was immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.