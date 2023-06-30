Las Vegas police say 17-year-old girl accused in fatal shooting of man in central valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting homicide Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the area of the 3900 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard around 10:18 a.m. to find a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased.

Click below for additional information on the homicide that occurred on June 29, 2023, near Reno Ave. and S. Las Vegas Blvd.



Anyone with info about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact @CrimeStoppersNV. pic.twitter.com/7sNOdeXSQ4 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 30, 2023

A 17-year-old girl was identified as the suspect and charged with open murder with a deadly weapon. She has been booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall.

