Las Vegas police say 17-year-old girl accused in fatal shooting of man in central valley

A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:34 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting homicide Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the area of the 3900 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard around 10:18 a.m. to find a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased.

A 17-year-old girl was identified as the suspect and charged with open murder with a deadly weapon. She has been booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall.

