Impersonator went door-to-door checking gas meters in southwest valley neighborhood

By Dani Masten
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An unexpected visitor for an unexpected service created confusion and unanswered questions for one southwest valley man Wednesday morning.

Ring video from one homeowner captured it all.

“I got a notification from my Ring camera saying somebody was on the side of my house,” said a resident who did not want to be identified. The video captured a man going house to house claiming to be a Southwest gas employee.

“Yeah, I am with the gas company and am here to check the gas meter,” said the man in the video.

“I told him, ‘Well I am not there,’” said the resident. “His response was, ‘Its okay, I can get a laser gun and check the meters later.’”

The resident said he felt that something was off, so he called the gas company.

“They told me, ‘No, they did not have anyone in our neighborhood doing that inspection,’” said the resident.

After explaining what the man in the Ring video was wearing, Southwest Gas confirmed that their employees don’t wear neon safety vests.

“They will have on, I believe, she said a company shirt,” said the resident.

He shared his thoughts about what he thought the man was trying to accomplish.

“He was casing,” said the resident. “To see who is home, who is not home. If you look at the video, that is kind of what I got.”

He said he is not concerned for his own safety but is worried about his elderly neighbors who live in the area. If someone shows up to your house to perform services, Southwest Gas says these are the steps to confirm their identity:

1. Ask for their identification badge.

2. Look at their uniform. Many Southwest Gas employees and contractors will wear company uniforms. Contractors may be wearing a hard hat or ball cap with the Southwest Gas contractor logo.

3. Look for their vehicle. The same logos may also be located on the contractor’s vehicle.

Customers can also confirm identity by calling Southwest Gas at 877-860-6020.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

