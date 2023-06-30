Henderson police respond to multi-vehicle crash

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:08 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police officers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday evening.

According to a preliminary report, a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved in a crash at approximately 6:40 p.m. in the area of Sunset Rd. and Green Valley Pkwy. Police said that speed is considered to be a factor.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the roadway was closed during the investigation for about one hour.

This is an active investigation with no further details available at this time.

