Henderson police respond to multi-vehicle crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police officers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday evening.

According to a preliminary report, a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved in a crash at approximately 6:40 p.m. in the area of Sunset Rd. and Green Valley Pkwy. Police said that speed is considered to be a factor.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the roadway was closed during the investigation for about one hour.

This is an active investigation with no further details available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.