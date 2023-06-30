Henderson police report making nearly 500 traffic stops during three-week pedestrian safety campaign

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson Police Department concluded its 9th campaign targeting pedestrian safety, and its officers were very busy during that timeframe.

According to a report from HPD, the Joining Forces Program ran from June 2-June 24 and officers made 472 traffic stops during that period. During those stops. police issued 386 total citations, 14 distracted driving citations and cited 11 pedestrian-related offenses.

The Henderson Police Department received $231,300 in federal funding for the enhanced enforcement initiatives through the Nevada Department of Public Safety—Office of Traffic Safety for the 2023 Joining Forces program.

The grant provides funding for enhanced enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways. Enforcement events during the year focus on pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.