Golden Knights extend contract of goalie Hill

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:07 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fresh off a heroic playoff performance that helped the team claim the Stanley Cup, Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill has signed a contract extension.

According to a VGK media release, General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced that the team signed Hill, 27, to a two-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $4,900,000 per year. During the regular season, he posted career highs in games (27), starts (25) and wins (16), as he went 16-7-1 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. In the playoffs, Hill went 11-4, playing in each of the team’s final 16 games of the postseason. His .932 save percentage led the league, while he posted a 2.17 GAA and recorded two shutouts.

Since January 1, between regular season and playoffs, Hill was 19-8 with a .930 save percentage and a 2.19 GAA. He finished third in the voting for the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A veteran of 101 regular-season games across six seasons, the Comox, B.C., native was acquired from San Jose on Aug. 29, 2022, for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He has a career record of 45-39-6 with a 2.67 GAA and .910 save percentage while playing for Arizona, San Jose and Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Coroner IDs 2 of 3 people found dead at west Las Vegas apartment
Coroner IDs 3 people found dead in west Las Vegas apartment
Spencer McDonald
Las Vegas police report: Triple homicide suspect admitted to killing victims
Rainier Jefferson
Las Vegas police make arrest in June 23 homicide over stolen salad
Erik Gutierrez-Martinez
Man allegedly stole $1M from Las Vegas casino by posing as property’s owner

Latest News

Protctive Force International - 1
Protective Force International will provide added security in Downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas sees first 100-degree day of 2023; ending 294-day streak
The Plaza in Downtown Las Vegas
Downtown Las Vegas increasing security for 4th of July weekend
Halo.Car is rolling out driverless delivery of on-demand EVs in Downtown Las Vegas
Driverlessly-delivered electric cars for rent roll out in downtown Las Vegas