Golden Knights extend contract of goalie Hill

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fresh off a heroic playoff performance that helped the team claim the Stanley Cup, Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill has signed a contract extension.

According to a VGK media release, General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced that the team signed Hill, 27, to a two-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $4,900,000 per year. During the regular season, he posted career highs in games (27), starts (25) and wins (16), as he went 16-7-1 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. In the playoffs, Hill went 11-4, playing in each of the team’s final 16 games of the postseason. His .932 save percentage led the league, while he posted a 2.17 GAA and recorded two shutouts.

Since January 1, between regular season and playoffs, Hill was 19-8 with a .930 save percentage and a 2.19 GAA. He finished third in the voting for the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A veteran of 101 regular-season games across six seasons, the Comox, B.C., native was acquired from San Jose on Aug. 29, 2022, for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He has a career record of 45-39-6 with a 2.67 GAA and .910 save percentage while playing for Arizona, San Jose and Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.