Driver extricated after single-vehicle rollover crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A driver was extricated after a single-vehicle rollover crash in North Las Vegas on Friday morning.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, at about 6:20 a.m. a single-vehicle rollover crash involving several parked vehicles occurred on Carey Avenue west of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police said that crews from the North Las Vegas Fire Department extricated the driver from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to UMC Trauma in serious condition, police said.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.