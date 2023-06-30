Downtown Las Vegas increasing security for 4th of July weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Parties, celebrations and fireworks will fill the night sky in the Las Vegas Valley for the Independence Day holiday.

“Vegas is Sin City,” said tourist Audrey Harper. “It is going to have the bright lights, fireworks.”

Many tourists traveling into Vegas for the 4th of July take their party to Fremont Street.

“Throughout the weekend, we will have multiple units, and have K-9 units walking around,” said Jonathan Alvarez, CEO of Protective Force International. “Holiday weekends, we are careful with everyone.”

The Protective Force International, which is a private emergency response team, has had officers stationed throughout different casino properties on Fremont Street for four years.

“Our officers train with the casino security staff and we are that added layer of safety and security to ensure that Las Vegas stays the safest,” said Alvarez.

The team is adding more resources to more properties, including the Plaza Hotel and Casino.

“We want to have that extra physical presence here, to have the extra force of these guys,” said Jonathan Jossel, the CEO of Plaza Hotel and Casino. “They have joined us and we are going to have that every day here on Main Street.”

“There is a slew of things we are responsible for, and partnering with casinos like the Plaza is making such an awesome step forward in making their casino that much safer,” said Alvarez.

He added that their main goal is to be a deterrent.

“You have a professional security officer that is in a nice professional uniform, I guarantee you that the bad guys will look elsewhere to do something,’ said Alvarez.

He said that the best thing you can do to help stay safe is simple: if you see something, say something.

