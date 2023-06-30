Clark County School District declines records request again, despite closed investigation into officer

Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction
Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction(FOX5 Viewer)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:55 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District again declined to release records pertaining to an incident with their police department, despite the investigation into the officer being closed.

In February, a CCSD Police officer was seen on video tackling a student at Durango High School after a report of a weapon on campus. The day after the video was released, FOX5 submitted a records request for the body-worn camera of the incident and the incident report.

The school district declined to release the records, citing privacy laws. District officials also said, “The documents and videos are evidence in an ongoing, pending, and active employment investigation.”

FOX5 also used legal representation for assistance in getting the records and requested the district provide the records or redact the information in the records it cited as confidential. In March, Lt. Bryan Zink with CCSDPD said the department would release the body-worn camera “as soon as [the investigation] is completed.”

Then in June, Clark County School District and the ACLU, who had sued the district over the records, said that the investigation against the officer involved was closed. The officer is still employed with the district, a school district media representative confirmed.

On June 26, FOX5 filed another records request with CCSD requesting the following:

  • An incident report
  • Body-worn camera
  • Final investigation report
  • Any disciplinary action or charges taken against the officer or the students involved in the case

A representative with CCSD’s public records department said they reaffirmed their reasoning for declining the records, saying the incident report, body-worn camera and final investigation report are all confidential due to juvenile justice information. The same representative says there is no record of any disciplinary action or charges taken against the officer or students involved.

It has been nearly five months since an officer slammed a student to the ground near Durango High School.

UPDATE: On June 30, the ACLU filed a 22-page reply in support of the petition seeking the records.

“Since the ACLU first submitted its records request on February 21, 2023, the Clark County School District has made every effort to avoid disclosing any records related to the February 9th incident in violation of the NPRA. The District engaged in this stonewalling even as its employees repeatedly talked to the media and justify the District’s actions. Even now the District attempts to delay, refusing to even conduct a preliminary review of the records in its possession, failing to provide the records log required,” the filing stated.

“The Court must grant the ACLU’s petition in its entirety,” it said in conclusion. “And order the District to release the requested records.”

