Aces sign A’ja Wilson to 2-year contract extension

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces on Friday announced that the team has signed two-time league MVP A’ja Wilson to a two-year extension.

🅰️ 𝗜𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗬!



We have signed @_ajawilson22 to a contract extension!#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/8geNgY2Xn5 — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) June 30, 2023

“A’ja Wilson is a generational talent and a huge foundational piece to our team and organization,” said Williams. “We are thrilled to have her re-sign and be here in Las Vegas for the next two years.”

According to the team, in six years, “Wilson has earned just about every accolade one can achieve as a professional basketball player.” The team listed the below accolades she has received.

2022 WNBA Champion

2022 & 2020 WNBA M’VP

2022 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

2022 & 2020 All-WNBA First Team

2020 U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist

2022 & 2018 U.S. World Cup Gold Medalist

2022 FIBA World Cup M’VP

2023, 2022, 2021, 2019 & 2018 WNBA All-Star

2023, 2022 & 2019 All-Star Team Captain

2023, 2022 WNBA All-Star Leading Vote-Getter

2021 All-WNBA Second Team

2020 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team

2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year

2018 WNBA All-Rookie Team

“When the Aces made me their first-ever draft pick, they entrusted me with a lot,” said A’ja Wilson. “I’m happy to still be in Las Vegas, winning games, playing at a high level, but also being a part of a community that has embraced me and my teammates over the past six years, and made this city a second home for me.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.