Aces sign A’ja Wilson to 2-year contract extension

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) sets up for a play during the first half of Game 2 of...
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) sets up for a play during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's WNBA Finals against the Seattle Storm, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:17 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces on Friday announced that the team has signed two-time league MVP A’ja Wilson to a two-year extension.

“A’ja Wilson is a generational talent and a huge foundational piece to our team and organization,” said Williams. “We are thrilled to have her re-sign and be here in Las Vegas for the next two years.”

According to the team, in six years, “Wilson has earned just about every accolade one can achieve as a professional basketball player.” The team listed the below accolades she has received.

  • 2022 WNBA Champion
  • 2022 & 2020 WNBA M’VP
  • 2022 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year
  • 2022 & 2020 All-WNBA First Team
  • 2020 U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist
  • 2022 & 2018 U.S. World Cup Gold Medalist
  • 2022 FIBA World Cup M’VP
  • 2023, 2022, 2021, 2019 & 2018 WNBA All-Star
  • 2023, 2022 & 2019 All-Star Team Captain
  • 2023, 2022 WNBA All-Star Leading Vote-Getter
  • 2021 All-WNBA Second Team
  • 2020 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team
  • 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year
  • 2018 WNBA All-Rookie Team

“When the Aces made me their first-ever draft pick, they entrusted me with a lot,” said A’ja Wilson. “I’m happy to still be in Las Vegas, winning games, playing at a high level, but also being a part of a community that has embraced me and my teammates over the past six years, and made this city a second home for me.”

