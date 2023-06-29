Worker electrocuted while repairing hot tub inside east Phoenix fitness center

Life Time Fitness in east Phoenix is back open after it was evacuated Wednesday night due to a maintenance worker being electrocuted in a hot tub.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:07 PM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has died after an apparent electrocution while repairing a hot tub inside an east Phoenix fitness center Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Phoenix police and firefighters were dispatched to a Life Time athletic club near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard. They found an unresponsive man inside a mostly drained hot tub with live electrical wires exposed. APS crews were called to the scene to shut off the power to the entire building so first responders could safely enter the hot tub. Medics quickly discovered the contractor had already died.

A man was doing work on a hot tub at Life Time Fitness in east Phoenix when he was electrocuted, fire crews said.

The fitness center was closed for hours during the investigation into what led to the man’s death.

Life Time Fitness released a statement Thursday regarding the tragic incident:

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Coroner IDs 2 of 3 people found dead at west Las Vegas apartment
Coroner IDs 3 people found dead in west Las Vegas apartment
Rainier Jefferson
Las Vegas police make arrest in June 23 homicide over stolen salad
Spencer McDonald
Las Vegas police report: Triple homicide suspect admitted to killing victims
Erik Gutierrez-Martinez
Man allegedly stole $1M from Las Vegas casino by posing as property’s owner

Latest News

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigate after male found dead Friday in downtown Las Vegas
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say 17-year-old girl accused in fatal shooting of man on Las Vegas Strip
Cone Zone: Is speed limit in airport connector too low?
Cone Zone: Is speed limit in airport connector too low?
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has asked the public for help finding a suspect...
Las Vegas police searching for shooting suspect in northeast valley
More than 200 new Nevada laws go into effect on July 1
More than 200 new Nevada laws go into effect on July 1