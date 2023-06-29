Worker electrocuted while repairing hot tub inside east Phoenix fitness center

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has died after an apparent electrocution while repairing a hot tub inside an east Phoenix fitness center Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Phoenix police and firefighters were dispatched to a Life Time athletic club near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard. They found an unresponsive man inside a mostly drained hot tub with live electrical wires exposed. APS crews were called to the scene to shut off the power to the entire building so first responders could safely enter the hot tub. Medics quickly discovered the contractor had already died.

A man was doing work on a hot tub at Life Time Fitness in east Phoenix when he was electrocuted, fire crews said.

The fitness center was closed for hours during the investigation into what led to the man’s death.

Life Time Fitness released a statement Thursday regarding the tragic incident:

I can confirm that we experienced a medical incident late Wednesday evening, resulting in the fatality of a professional contractor who was performing maintenance work on non-functioning equipment in the indoor aquatics area. The incident currently is under investigation by authorities and the cause of the fatality remains unconfirmed. Therefore, as I hope you can appreciate, no additional details are available at this time. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family.

