Union: Nevada police lieutenant dies while on vacation in Galapagos islands

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lieutenant with Nevada State Police died while on vacation, according to the police union.

According to Nevada Police Union, Nevada State Police Lieutenant Lorin Correll was on vacation with friends in the Galapagos islands when he died.

In a post shared on the union’s Facebook page, the group said Lt. Correll was snorkeling with friends “when the waves became unpredictable.”

“Life saving measures were attempted, but unfortunately he was not able to be revived,” the union said.

Those interested in donating to Lt. Correll’s family can do so via a fund set up through the Nevada Police Foundation.

The Nevada Police Foundation said the donations will be given to Correll’s immediate family and will be used to cover the cost of funeral and related expenses.

For more information, visit: https://nevadapolicefoundation.org/donations/3649/.

