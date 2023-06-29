Summerlin Council anticipating hundreds of attendees at this year’s Patriotic Parade

By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Jun. 29, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It has become a tradition for many families in the valley: the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade is happening for the Fourth of July.

The parade started as a small community event with kids on bicycles in 1995, but it has grown a lot since then. Tommy Porrello with the Summerlin Council said it’s a great way to start the holiday and to remember what Independence Day is really about.

“A lot of people think about the evening activities, the fireworks,” Porrello said. “But to put it in perspective and to see the military veterans and to see the patriotic response. It’s so uplifting to be around that kind of energy.”

The parade starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Council members suggest you get there early for a good spot. Click here for location information: https://www.summerlinpatrioticparade.com/

