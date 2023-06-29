Ready for liftoff? Company files SEC paperwork for Las Vegas Spaceport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A “pioneering company” filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission as it begins the process of raising funds for a potential spaceport in Las Vegas.

According to information provided by the company, Las Vegas Spaceport is “spearheading the development of a cutting-edge space center located just 15 minutes away from the vibrant Las Vegas Strip.” The proposed 240-acre facility would reportedly “become a hub for space-related activities, offering an all-encompassing experience for space enthusiasts, tourists, and the scientific community alike.”

The release continues by noting that the facility would cater to “various aspects of the space industry,” including civilian space flight acclimation training to provide individuals with the “necessary preparation to adapt to the unique challenges of space travel.” The company says that this training ensures that passengers are physically and mentally ready to “embark on their space journeys.”

The company also says it will include a Space Pilot School featuring instruction to include navigation, control systems, emergency systems and mission planning. The Spaceport would also provide hangar space for “space vehicles that transport both people and cargo into space.”

The plans for Las Vegas Spaceport also feature a post-high school STEM Academy with $50,000 annual tuition. The company says that the spaceport would also serve as a tourist destination with a hotel, restaurant and a rooftop observation deck. The company notes that it holds an FAA license, ensuring compliance with safety regulations and granting the company the authority to conduct “space-related activities.”

A Space Research and Development Center would serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration, serving scientists, engineers and experts.

Las Vegas Spaceport’s first round of fundraising is seeking $5 million to “help grow the company.” It plans to sell common stock at $2.50 per share.

