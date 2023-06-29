Nevada school union seeks to put A’s stadium bill to a vote

A rendering of the possible A's stadium
A rendering of the possible A's stadium(The Oakland A's)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada State Education Association has launched an effort called “Schools Over Stadiums,” and intends to launch an initiative, referendum or both for voters to act and change the course of the recently passed stadium bill to bring a ballpark for the Oakland A’s to Las Vegas.

The move is a message to lawmakers, and the NSEA’s critique of public policy: the prioritization of funding a stadium, versus struggling Nevada schools.

An initiative effort could start as early as August. A referendum, if efforted, could be on the 2024 ballot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

