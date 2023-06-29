Las Vegas police report: Triple homicide suspect admitted to killing victims

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released the arrest report detailing the triple homicide at an apartment complex on Tuesday, in which the suspect admitted to not “getting around to disposing of the bodies” by the time he was apprehended.

Spencer McDonald, 30, is currently being held without bond on three counts of open murder and one count of attempted murder.

The LVMPD report details that officers were called to the scene of the leasing office at 9100 block of West Flamingo Road, near El Capitan, on Tuesday around 9 a.m. for numerous calls of a man attacking people with a large pipe.

One person was found injured and bleeding from the back and officers learned the suspect, later identified as McDonald, was fleeing the scene and he was apprehended.

“They were told that the attack happened during a welfare check that was being conducted by maintenance personnel,” which included Chris Brassard, a maintenance worker at the apartment complex, who could not be located, the report states.

Officers followed a blood trail to an apartment and found Brassard deceased in the living room and the bodies of McDonald’s 80-year-old grandmother, Dina Vail, and her boyfriend, Andrew Graden, 43, in the master bedroom.

A friend of Vail’s reported to police that she had not seen or heard from her and contacted her family. A family member told the friend that McDonald had said Vail “took the day off.”

McDonald was seen by a witness leaving the apartment after another maintenance worker fled the apartment while bleeding.

A second maintenance worker told police that the pair went to the apartment to do a welfare check and saw blood on the floor and walls. They were then attacked by McDonald with a hammer and he was able to run away, the report reads.

In an interview with police, McDonald “admitted to killing Dina, Andrew and Chris. He explained that a couple of days prior in the early morning hours, he allegedly killed Dina by “bludgeoning and stabbing her while she was in bed,” police stated.

Afterward, McDonald told police that he waited in the living room for Graden and when he entered the apartment, McDonald bludgeoned and stabbed him before dragging his body to the bedroom, the report says.

“Spencer lived in the apartment for several days and went about his normal activities. He stated he did not get around to disposing of the bodies,” police wrote in the report.

McDonald did not give a reason for the killings, according to investigators. A bloody chef’s knife and sword were found at the scene, police noted in the report.

McDonald is expected back in court July 3, records show.

