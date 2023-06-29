Las Vegas police make arrest in June 23 homicide over stolen salad

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a June 23 homicide over a stolen salad, according to a friend of the alleged victim.

Rainier Jefferson, 35, is being held without bond on a charge of open murder following his arrest Thursday.

According to LVMPD, officers responded to the area of a 7/11 convenience store near the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue for a reported shooting.

Officers found a woman, later identified as Mallery Armijo, 35, suffering a gunshot wound. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police learned that a man and Armijo were in an argument with an employee of the gas station, later identified as Jefferson. During the altercation, Jefferson produced a firearm and shot Armijo several times.

A friend of Armijo’s said she had stolen a salad when she and the clerk, Jefferson, got into a struggle before she was shot.

Jefferson is expected back in court July 3.

