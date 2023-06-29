Las Vegas police investigating robbery early Thursday in southeast valley

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a robbery in the southeast valley early Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 3:47 a.m. at a complex in the 5300 block of Boulder Highway.

In a message to media after 8 a.m., police said the suspect had not been located.

Officers and detectives are still on scene investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

