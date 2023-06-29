Las Vegas family ‘visited by non-human life forms’ hires law firm for trespassers

By Michael Bell
Jun. 29, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The truth is out there. Or maybe right here.

A family claiming to have been visited by two “non-human life forms” recently has hired a law firm after a number of people have trespassed on their property for their own “investigations.”

In a press release, attorney Sam Ryan Heidari of the Heidari Law Group said the family contacted Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on April 30 in regards to encountering ”two non-human life forms in the backyard of a local family. Police responded saying that they have footage from their body cam that showed a large green light crashing downwards from the sky in the same area as the call came from and decided to answer the call.”

An earlier report detailed that one officer is heard saying he is “so nervous” and has “butterflies,” on video.

“My partner saw something fall out of the sky. I’m kind of curious,” an officer tells the family in the video.

Officers searched the neighborhood and spoke to other residents but found nothing.

The case was eventually closed as unfounded, but the responding officers were clearly a bit rattled.

The family members all recall seeing “two very large, 9-foot, maybe 10-foot tall non-human life forms” in their yard.

“Since the sighting, the family has been barraged with trespassers trying to take photos, gather information with drones, and trespassing on their property. Although they had asked Metro police to not disclose the story of what happened, the story was leaked to the media, and the distraught family has been inundated with curious visitors,” Heidari said in a statement.

Heidari Law Group and Sam Ryan Heidari are requesting that all person(s) remain off the family’s property. Any subjects that are trespassing on their property will be subject to arrest, they added.

