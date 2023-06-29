Here’s where to find cooling stations in Clark County
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With an excessive heat watch set to run Saturday morning through Monday evening, Clark County has advised that it will open cooling stations across the valley.
According to Clark County, the cooling stations will be open from Saturday, July 1 through Monday, July 3.
The county says the cooling stations will be available for those in need of respite from the heat
The following locations will serve as cooling centers:
Walnut Recreation Center*
3075 N. Walnut Road
(south of E. Cheyenne Avenue)
Las Vegas, 89115
Phone: (702) 455-8402
Hours: 7:00am-6:00pm M-F
10:00am-2:00pm Sat
Pearson Community Center*
1625 West Carey Avenue
(west of N. Martin Luther King Blvd)
Las Vegas, 89032
Phone: (702) 455-1220
Hours: 8:00am-6:00pm M-F
8:00am-5:00pm Sat
Hollywood Recreation Center*
1650 S. Hollywood Blvd
(north of American Beauty Ave)
Las Vegas, 89142
Phone: (702) 455-0566
Hours: 6:00am-8:00pm M-F
8:30am-3:00pm Sat
Courtyard Homeless Resource Center**
314 Foremaster Lane
(at Las Vegas Blvd. North)
Las Vegas, 89101
Phone: (702) 229-6117
Hours: 24 hours daily
Cambridge Recreation Center*
3930 Cambridge Street
(north of E. Flamingo Blvd)
Las Vegas, 89119
Phone: (702) 455-7169
Hours: 7:00am-8:00pm M-F
Alexander Library
1755 W. Alexander Road
(near Las Vegas Blvd North)
North Las Vegas, 89032
Phone: (702) 633-2880
Hours: 10:30am-8pm Mon-Tue
9am-9pm Wed-Thu
9am-6pm Fri-Sat
Whitney Recreation Center*
5712 E. Missouri Avenue
(south of Tropicana Blvd &
west of Boulder Hwy)
Las Vegas, 89122
Phone: (702) 455-7576
Hours: 7:00am-6:00pm M-F
8:00am-12:00pm Sat
Downtown Recreation Center
50 E. Van Wagenen Road
(east of Pacific Avenue)
Henderson, 89009
Phone: (702) 267-4040
Hours: 11:00 am-6:00pm M-F
11:00am-3:00pm Sat
Downtown Senior Center
(age 50+)
27 E. Texas Avenue
(near E. Army Street)
Henderson, 89015
Phone: (702) 267-4150
Hours: 9:00am-3:00pm M-F
Closed Weekends
American Legion*
Richard Springston Post 60
1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, 89029
(near Cougar Drive)
Phone: (702) 299-1510
Hours: 8:00am-8:00pm on days with temps over 112°
An outside cooling area is available for pets that are under the control
of the owner on a leash or in a carrier.
No pets allowed inside.
Colorado River Food Bank
240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029
(near S. Casino Drive)
Phone: (702) 298-9220
Hours: 8:00am-2:45pm M-F
Closed Weekends
* These locations can accommodate pets in a carrier and/or on a leash.
** These locations can accommodate pets in a carrier only.
Libraries across the Las Vegas Valley will also serve as cooling stations. To find a library near you, visit: https://lvccld.bibliocommons.com.
