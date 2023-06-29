Here’s where to find cooling stations in Clark County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With an excessive heat watch set to run Saturday morning through Monday evening, Clark County has advised that it will open cooling stations across the valley.

According to Clark County, the cooling stations will be open from Saturday, July 1 through Monday, July 3.

The county says the cooling stations will be available for those in need of respite from the heat

The following locations will serve as cooling centers:

Walnut Recreation Center*

3075 N. Walnut Road

(south of E. Cheyenne Avenue)

Las Vegas, 89115

Phone: (702) 455-8402

Hours: 7:00am-6:00pm M-F

10:00am-2:00pm Sat

Pearson Community Center*

1625 West Carey Avenue

(west of N. Martin Luther King Blvd)

Las Vegas, 89032

Phone: (702) 455-1220

Hours: 8:00am-6:00pm M-F

8:00am-5:00pm Sat

Hollywood Recreation Center*

1650 S. Hollywood Blvd

(north of American Beauty Ave)

Las Vegas, 89142

Phone: (702) 455-0566

Hours: 6:00am-8:00pm M-F

8:30am-3:00pm Sat

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center**

314 Foremaster Lane

(at Las Vegas Blvd. North)

Las Vegas, 89101

Phone: (702) 229-6117

Hours: 24 hours daily

Cambridge Recreation Center*

3930 Cambridge Street

(north of E. Flamingo Blvd)

Las Vegas, 89119

Phone: (702) 455-7169

Hours: 7:00am-8:00pm M-F

Alexander Library

1755 W. Alexander Road

(near Las Vegas Blvd North)

North Las Vegas, 89032

Phone: (702) 633-2880

Hours: 10:30am-8pm Mon-Tue

9am-9pm Wed-Thu

9am-6pm Fri-Sat

Whitney Recreation Center*

5712 E. Missouri Avenue

(south of Tropicana Blvd &

west of Boulder Hwy)

Las Vegas, 89122

Phone: (702) 455-7576

Hours: 7:00am-6:00pm M-F

8:00am-12:00pm Sat

Downtown Recreation Center

50 E. Van Wagenen Road

(east of Pacific Avenue)

Henderson, 89009

Phone: (702) 267-4040

Hours: 11:00 am-6:00pm M-F

11:00am-3:00pm Sat

Downtown Senior Center

(age 50+)

27 E. Texas Avenue

(near E. Army Street)

Henderson, 89015

Phone: (702) 267-4150

Hours: 9:00am-3:00pm M-F

Closed Weekends

American Legion*

Richard Springston Post 60

1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, 89029

(near Cougar Drive)

Phone: (702) 299-1510

Hours: 8:00am-8:00pm on days with temps over 112°

An outside cooling area is available for pets that are under the control

of the owner on a leash or in a carrier.

No pets allowed inside.

Colorado River Food Bank

240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029

(near S. Casino Drive)

Phone: (702) 298-9220

Hours: 8:00am-2:45pm M-F

Closed Weekends

* These locations can accommodate pets in a carrier and/or on a leash.

** These locations can accommodate pets in a carrier only.

Libraries across the Las Vegas Valley will also serve as cooling stations. To find a library near you, visit: https://lvccld.bibliocommons.com.

