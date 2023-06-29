Golden Knights select Swedish forward Edstrom with 2023 first-round draft pick

NHL fans wait to enter Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday for the first day of the NHL Draft.
NHL fans wait to enter Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday for the first day of the NHL Draft.(WSMV)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:51 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The newly-minted NHL champions elected to add to their potent offense by selecting a young Swedish star with the team’s 2023 first-round draft pick.

With pick #32, the Vegas Golden Knights selected 18-year-old forward David Edstrom. The youngster from Göteborg, Sweden, played with Frölunda HC Nationell teams during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. Appearing in a combined 31 contests this year, he posted 35 points (17G, 18A).

The forward helped Sweden earn a silver medal at the 2022-23 U-18 World Junior Championship, appearing in all seven games, Edstrom recorded eight points and finished second in goals for his team with five. Competing in the 2022-23 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with team Sweden, the forward earned a silver medal and finished tied for fourth in scoring with four points (1G, 3A) in five contests.

A VGK media release noted that Edstrom stands 6′3″, weighs 187 pounds, and shoots left-handed.

