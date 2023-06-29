Golden Knights select Swedish forward Edstrom with 2023 first-round draft pick

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The newly-minted NHL champions elected to add to their potent offense by selecting a young Swedish star with the team’s 2023 first-round draft pick.

With pick #32, the Vegas Golden Knights selected 18-year-old forward David Edstrom. The youngster from Göteborg, Sweden, played with Frölunda HC Nationell teams during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. Appearing in a combined 31 contests this year, he posted 35 points (17G, 18A).

David Edstrom notched 35 points (17G, 18A) in 31 games for Frölunda HC Nationell and helped Sweden earn a sliver medal at the 2022-23 U-18 World Junior Championship!



More details on our draft pick 👇https://t.co/Xr7iHOpbLG — 🏆 - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 29, 2023

The forward helped Sweden earn a silver medal at the 2022-23 U-18 World Junior Championship, appearing in all seven games, Edstrom recorded eight points and finished second in goals for his team with five. Competing in the 2022-23 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with team Sweden, the forward earned a silver medal and finished tied for fourth in scoring with four points (1G, 3A) in five contests.

A VGK media release noted that Edstrom stands 6′3″, weighs 187 pounds, and shoots left-handed.

