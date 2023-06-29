Forecast Outlook-6/29/23

The low pressure trough that has been over most of the western U.S. for what seems like an eternity is finally breaking down and moving east.

That may sound appealing but it’s going to cost us.

The below 100 degree temperatures we’ve been enjoying all year long is coming to an end.

Friday we will see our first 100 degree day with a high of 103.

High pressure will really take over by the weekend when the Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Saturday and lasting through Monday night.

Saturday’s high will be 108, Sunday 112 and Monday will be 112 degrees.

Independence Day, temps are forecast to drop several degrees but remain hot.

Outside of the heat there is no real impactful weather in our 7 day forecast for the Las Vegas area.

The UV Index for Friday is 10 or very high.

