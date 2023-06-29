Forecast Outlook-6/29/23

Excessive Heat Warning By Saturday
FOX5 Weather test 0224
FOX5 Weather test 0224
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:37 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The low pressure trough that has been over most of the western U.S. for what seems like an eternity is finally breaking down and moving east.

That may sound appealing but it’s going to cost us.

The below 100 degree temperatures we’ve been enjoying all year long is coming to an end.

Friday we will see our first 100 degree day with a high of 103.

High pressure will really take over by the weekend when the Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Saturday and lasting through Monday night.

Saturday’s high will be 108, Sunday 112 and Monday will be 112 degrees.

Independence Day, temps are forecast to drop several degrees but remain hot.

Outside of the heat there is no real impactful weather in our 7 day forecast for the Las Vegas area.

The UV Index for Friday is 10 or very high.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Erik Gutierrez-Martinez
Man allegedly stole $1M from Las Vegas casino by posing as property’s owner
Spencer McDonald
Suspect to be held without bond in deaths of 3 at Las Vegas apartment
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Las Vegas breaks all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100 degrees
Theodore Li
Wanted fugitive may be working in Las Vegas area as tattoo artist

Latest News

Forecast Outlook - 06/29/23
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Wednesday, June 28 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 06/29/23
Wednesday, June 28 MIDDAY weather update