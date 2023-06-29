Forecast Outlook - 06/29/23

Excessive Heat Watch Over The Holiday Weekend
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:40 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
For the first time this year, we’re on our way into triple-digit territory for Las Vegas. If we hit 100° today, we’ll fall short of the record for the latest triple digit day in Las Vegas. Current record is June 30, 1965.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Saturday morning through Monday evening as temperatures push into the 110°+ range over the weekend.

Temperatures continue to climb into the weekend with a forecast high of 104° on Friday, 108° on Saturday, and 111° on Sunday. The skies will stay mostly sunny. Temperatures continue to stay well above average through the 4th of July holiday. The forecast high on Independence Day is at 107° with the breeze staying with us. Forecast wind gusts are in the 25-35 mph range.

Keeping things dry over the next 7-10 days!

