Drag Story Hour at Las Vegas Arts District shop will go on despite harassment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Despite harassment online, Thursday a shop in the Las Vegas Arts District will hold Drag Queen Story hour. On the first day of Pride Month in Las Vegas, an order from the Pentagon led to the cancelation of a drag show at Nellis Air Force Base. The Arts District store tells FOX5 they refuse to bow to outside pressure and their event will move forward.

“Exposing our children to things like drag is so important,” said For the Love, LV shop owner Emily Johnson. The shop is filled with Pride merchandise not just during Pride Month but all year long. Johnson explained to FOX5 hosting Drag Story Hour is meant to teach children about creativity, diversity, and to love everyone.

“We knew that doing a story hour with a drag queen would probably get a little bit of push back. We did not expect to get quite the aggression that we ended up getting,” Johnson shared. Johnson stated when a group learned of the upcoming event featuring Honey Davenport, a contestant from the show RuPaul’s Drag Race, they left negative feedback on her shop’s social media page.

“We reached out to the group and said, ‘Hey, we would love to have a conversation with you, but we are not going to have an online debate,’ so that group actually came into the store,” Johnson revealed. It was not a constructive conversation and the group made more negative posts.

“Just harassment, unkind, untrue,” Johnson contended.

Johnson believes the negativity stems from misunderstanding.

“If you’ve been to a drag show, in like a bar, that is one setting for a drag show. I think the biggest misunderstanding here is this is not that setting. This is a kid-friendly setting. The costume, the book, the atmosphere is all going to be very kid-friendly,” Johnson reported. Johnson hopes clarifying what will happen at the event will ensure their safety and prevent further pushback because cancelling is not an option.

“We think it’s important to continue because we still have the same message, we wanted to get out in the first place. I want to teach my children to love well, and to love diversity, and love people that are different than them, and so, we’re going to still do that,” Johnson added.

The event is set for 4 p.m. Thursday at the For the Love, LV in the Arts District.

Here is what the shop posted about the event on its blog:

Embracing Diversity and Artistic Expression: A Magical Drag Story Hour with Honey Davenport

Join us for an enchanting event that celebrates love, acceptance, and the power of artistic expression. We are thrilled to announce a special Drag Story Hour starring the fabulous Honey Davenport, a beloved contestant from Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This inclusive event welcomes both kids and adults to come together for an unforgettable experience. Get ready for a beautiful queen dressed as a princess, reading children’s books, singing delightful songs, and spreading the message of diversity and acceptance. As we gather, popsicles, juice, cheese, and even some wine for the adults will be served, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration.

At the heart of this Drag Story Hour is the opportunity for children to be exposed to artistic expression in a safe and welcoming environment. Honey Davenport, with her immense talent and charismatic presence, will captivate both young and old alike. By seeing a queen dressed as a princess, children are encouraged to explore and embrace their own creativity. Through storytelling and song, they will learn that artistic expression knows no boundaries and that everyone’s unique talents should be celebrated.

One of the most beautiful aspects of Drag Story Hour is the message of love and acceptance that it promotes. As Honey Davenport takes the stage, children will witness firsthand how diversity sits at the table. Drag is a powerful art form that celebrates individuality, self-expression, and inclusivity. By experiencing this magical event, children will learn valuable lessons about embracing differences, treating others with kindness, and cultivating a community where everyone feels valued and accepted.

The Drag Story Hour with Honey Davenport promises to be an unforgettable experience for both children and adults. The event is designed to foster a sense of togetherness and connection through shared laughter, stories, and songs. As kids listen to the enchanting tales, they will be transported to a world of imagination, where dreams come alive and individuality is celebrated. The presence of delicious treats like popsicles and juice adds to the festive atmosphere, ensuring that everyone leaves with smiles on their faces and cherished memories in their hearts.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of an extraordinary event that combines the magic of storytelling, the allure of drag, and the power of acceptance. Join us as Honey Davenport, the remarkable queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race, becomes a dazzling princess for our Drag Story Hour. Through this unique experience, children will learn that love, acceptance, and artistic expression go hand in hand. Let us come together, enjoy delicious treats, and create a space where diversity thrives, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of children and adults alike.

