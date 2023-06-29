Henderson animal shelter offering half-price adoptions through July 8

Dog in shelter generic
Dog in shelter generic(WAFB)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With temperatures set to rise drastically in the near future, one valley animal facility is doing its part to combat the “dog days of summer.”

According to a media release, Henderson Animal Care and Control will offer half-price adoption fees for animals ages one year and older through July 8. The limited-time reduced fees for animals one year and older are as follows:

  • Dogs | $45
  • Cats | $40
  • Rabbits | $17.50
  • Guinea pigs | $5

Adoption costs include routine vaccines, spay or neuter surgery if not already done, a rabies tag, microchip ID and a Henderson pet license for qualifying adopters. The Henderson Animal Care and Control facility is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with adoptions closing at 4:30 p.m.

Animals available for adoption are first-come, first-served and no appointment is necessary. For additional information or to view available pets online, visit cityofhenderson.com or follow Henderson’s Animal Care and Control Facility on Facebook for daily adoption posts.

