Coroner IDs 2 of 3 people found dead in west Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has provided the identification for two of the three people who were found dead in an apartment in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at approximately 9:03 a.m. Tuesday, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a male bleeding from the head saying he was attacked in the 9100 block of West Flamingo Road, near El Capitan.

According to Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson, officers initially responded to a report of a stabbing near the leasing office at the Rancho De Montana apartments. Police said a Hispanic male maintenance worker in his 50s was bleeding from the head.

The suspect involved, later identified as Spencer McDonald, 30, reportedly ran through the leasing office and toward Flamingo Road before he was caught by officers. Lt. Johansson said the suspect was carrying a sledgehammer-like weapon.

Police said the suspect was connected with an apartment in the complex.

Lt. Johansson said that prior to the incident, maintenance had been called to the apartment for a welfare check at the request of the leasing office. The suspect then attacked the maintenance workers, police said. One of the workers escaped, but police said the other worker was killed, a man in his 40s.

Inside the apartment, officers also located a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s in the bedroom.

On Thursday, the Clark County Coroner’s office identified two of the males who were killed in the incident.

According to the coroner’s office, Andrew John Graden, 43, was one of the victims. His cause of death was blunt and sharp force injuries with the manner determined to be homcide, the coroner’s office said.

The second male was identified by officials as Christopher Paul Brassard, 45. His cause of death was multiple sharp force injuries with the manner determined to be homicide, the coroner’s office said.

It has not been specified as to which male victim was the maintenance worker at the complex.

The coroner’s office advised that the identity of the female victim was still pending as of Thursday.

The suspect was ordered to be held without bond at a court appearance on Wednesday.

