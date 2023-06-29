Coroner IDs 2 of 3 people found dead in west Las Vegas apartment

Coroner IDs 2 of 3 people found dead at west Las Vegas apartment
Coroner IDs 2 of 3 people found dead at west Las Vegas apartment(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:57 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has provided the identification for two of the three people who were found dead in an apartment in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at approximately 9:03 a.m. Tuesday, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a male bleeding from the head saying he was attacked in the 9100 block of West Flamingo Road, near El Capitan.

According to Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson, officers initially responded to a report of a stabbing near the leasing office at the Rancho De Montana apartments. Police said a Hispanic male maintenance worker in his 50s was bleeding from the head.

The suspect involved, later identified as Spencer McDonald, 30, reportedly ran through the leasing office and toward Flamingo Road before he was caught by officers. Lt. Johansson said the suspect was carrying a sledgehammer-like weapon.

Police said the suspect was connected with an apartment in the complex.

Lt. Johansson said that prior to the incident, maintenance had been called to the apartment for a welfare check at the request of the leasing office. The suspect then attacked the maintenance workers, police said. One of the workers escaped, but police said the other worker was killed, a man in his 40s.

Las Vegas police: Maintenance worker among 3 killed at west valley apartment

Inside the apartment, officers also located a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s in the bedroom.

On Thursday, the Clark County Coroner’s office identified two of the males who were killed in the incident.

According to the coroner’s office, Andrew John Graden, 43, was one of the victims. His cause of death was blunt and sharp force injuries with the manner determined to be homcide, the coroner’s office said.

The second male was identified by officials as Christopher Paul Brassard, 45. His cause of death was multiple sharp force injuries with the manner determined to be homicide, the coroner’s office said.

It has not been specified as to which male victim was the maintenance worker at the complex.

The coroner’s office advised that the identity of the female victim was still pending as of Thursday.

The suspect was ordered to be held without bond at a court appearance on Wednesday.

Suspect to be held without bond in deaths of 3 at Las Vegas apartment

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Spencer McDonald
Suspect to be held without bond in deaths of 3 at Las Vegas apartment
Erik Gutierrez-Martinez
Man allegedly stole $1M from Las Vegas casino by posing as property’s owner
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Las Vegas breaks all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100 degrees
Theodore Li
Wanted fugitive may be working in Las Vegas area as tattoo artist

Latest News

Former student sentenced in attack on Las Vegas teacher
Las Vegas police identify nephew accused of killing uncle during fight
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigating robbery early Thursday in southeast valley
Suspect to be held without bond in deaths of 3 at Las Vegas apartment