LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a social media post, the City of Henderson announced that it is temporarily closing some dog parks for maintenance.

Attention dog parents! 🚨 Some of our Henderson dog parks will be closed for maintenance. These closures will affect Amador Vista, Cactus Wren, Dos Escuelas, Horizon Crest, and Paseo Vista Park.



The closures will affect Amador Vista, Cactus Wren, Dos Escuelas, Horizon Crest and Paseo Vista Park. A complete list of park closures in Henderson is available here.

