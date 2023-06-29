Cirque artist injured during Las Vegas Strip performance

The Barge from "O" at the Bellagio on Las Vegas Strip
The Barge from "O" at the Bellagio on Las Vegas Strip(Tomasz Rossa via Cirque du Soleil)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:44 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Cirque du Soleil artist was injured during a performance on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday night.

According to Cirque du Soleil, the artist was in the cast of “O” at the Bellagio.

In a statement Thursday morning, Cirque said that during the 9:30 p.m. performance, an artist who is part of the Barge act was injured while diving off the floating barge platform.

According to Cirque, in accordance with its emergency response protocols, the performance was stopped in order to allow the show’s “emergency intervention team” to “to safely bring the artist backstage where he/she was immediately taken in good care by the medical team.”

The company advised that the artist will continue to be monitored by the “O” medical and coaching teams in order to determine when they can return to their activities.

