Chipotle opens new location with ‘Chipotlane’ drive-thru in Las Vegas

A Chipotle with a "Chipotlane" is seen in this courtesy photo.
A Chipotle with a "Chipotlane" is seen in this courtesy photo.(Hand-out | Chipotle)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Chipotle has opened a new location in Las Vega that features a “Chipotlane” drive-thru.

According to a news release, diners can pick up digital orders via the “Chipotlane” without leaving their vehicles.

The new eatery is located at 8620 W. Sunset Road.

Chipotle notes that the “Chipotlane” is the first to debut in Spring Valley and the third in the Las Vegas Valley as a whole.

The new location is open daily from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Erik Gutierrez-Martinez
Man allegedly stole $1M from Las Vegas casino by posing as property’s owner
Spencer McDonald
Suspect to be held without bond in deaths of 3 at Las Vegas apartment
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Las Vegas breaks all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100 degrees
Theodore Li
Wanted fugitive may be working in Las Vegas area as tattoo artist

Latest News

The Barge from "O" at the Bellagio on Las Vegas Strip
Cirque artist injured during Las Vegas Strip performance
Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Guest hits $1.3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Madonna se presenta en la noche de apertura de su Rebel Heart Tour en el Bell Centre el...
Manager: Singer Madonna hospitalized with bacterial infection, pausing world tour
Handel’s Ice Cream announces opening of new store in Las Vegas Valley
Handel’s Ice Cream announces opening of new shop in Las Vegas Valley