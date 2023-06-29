Chipotle opens new location with ‘Chipotlane’ drive-thru in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Chipotle has opened a new location in Las Vega that features a “Chipotlane” drive-thru.

According to a news release, diners can pick up digital orders via the “Chipotlane” without leaving their vehicles.

The new eatery is located at 8620 W. Sunset Road.

Chipotle notes that the “Chipotlane” is the first to debut in Spring Valley and the third in the Las Vegas Valley as a whole.

The new location is open daily from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m.

