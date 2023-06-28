Wanted fugitive may be working in Las Vegas area as tattoo artist

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man wanted by the US Marshals may be working as a tattoo artist in the Las Vegas area.

Theodore “Teddy” Li, 36, is a wanted fugitive for violation of his federal felony probation out of Virginia.

Theodore Li wanted poster (US Marshals)

Li has been convicted of firearm and narcotic-related felonies and is also being sought for assault with a deadly weapon.

Li is described as an Asian male with tattoos over most of his body and has known associations with Asian gangs.

He has a violent criminal history and should not be approached, and has ties to the Henderson area.

A car previously owned by Li was described as a 1999 Toyota Camry and a 2014 white Audi VZB 5099.

Tips can be provided to local law enforcement or the US Marshals at 1-877-926-8332 or usdoj.gov/marshals.

