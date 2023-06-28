Suspect to be held without bond in deaths of 3 at Las Vegas apartment

Suspect to be held without bond in deaths of 3 at Las Vegas apartment
Suspect to be held without bond in deaths of 3 at Las Vegas apartment
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:58 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man who allegedly murdered three people in a west valley apartment on Tuesday appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Spencer McDonald, 30, is charged with three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder and is being held without bond.

Las Vegas police: Maintenance worker among 3 killed at west Valley apartment as neighbors react with shock

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at approximately 9:03 a.m. LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a man bleeding from the head saying he was attacked in the 9100 block of West Flamingo Road, near El Capitan.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing near the leasing office at the Rancho De Montana apartments. Police said a maintenance worker was bleeding from the head.

The suspect involved reportedly ran before he was caught by officers while he was carrying a “sledgehammer” type weapon.

Police said the suspect was connected with an apartment in the complex. They found a woman and two men dead inside the apartment.

McDonald’s next hearing in court is scheduled for July 3.

