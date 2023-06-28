Suspect shot by security guard at Las Vegas highrise, remains in hospital

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson man was shot by a security guard at a highrise in Las Vegas after he opened fire in the lobby, according to the arrest report.

Andrew Warrender, 30, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and discharging a gun within a structure. He was ordered to be held without bond while still receiving treatment for gunshot wounds at Sunrise Hospital.

Around 3:15 p.m. on June 23, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the Turnberry Towers at Karen Avenue for a report of shots fired.

“The valet guy, he tells me, ‘Hey Tal, there’s somebody here inside with a gun, and you better take off,’ recalled Turnberry Towers resident Tal Banker. “So as I’m taking the roundabout, I’m taking off, going that way, 30, 40 seconds later on, I hear a crazy shooting, like somebody just shoots like crazy.”

Witnesses, including a security officer who was armed with a pistol, told investigators they saw him in the lobby wearing a motorcycle helmet and carrying a rifle.

“The valet guy told me that basically he saw the guy coming down from the elevator, and he looked a little odd, and he had the gun, and he asked him, ‘Are you okay?’ And he said, ‘No, I’m not okay. I’m not okay.’” said Banker.

Police said Warrender discharged a round in the direction of a security officer through the glass doors.

However, his rifle then malfunctioned, and while he was trying to fix it, a security guard fired his handgun and shot Warrender several times.

“All the windows and everything like smashed completely,” said Banker, “and then I hear another like 5 or 6 shots coming from the sidewalk of the receiving guy, standing like this and shooting at the guy that had a gun.”

Police found Warrender laying outside the lobby with gunshot wounds.

“It’s crazy,” said Banker. “He got neutralized, and then a few minutes after, the police just came.”

Employees and other residents at the building said Warrender was a guest of a resident and had been coming there for more than a year. One described him as “socially awkward.”

Metro has not released the name of the security officer or any of the victims involved.

Residents are calling that security officer and other staff heroes.

“Literally, he saved our life, and also the valet guy just saved my life,” said Banker.

Warrender’s next court hearing is scheduled for July 3.

