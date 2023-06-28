Suspect in Las Vegas highrise shooting held without bond, remains in hospital

By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson man who was shot by a security guard at a highrise in Las Vegas after he opened fire in the lobby remains hospitalized.

Andrew Warrender, 30, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and discharging a gun within a structure. He was ordered to be held without bond while still receiving treatment for gunshot wounds at Sunrise Hospital.

On June 23, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the Turnberry Towers at Karen Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Witnesses, including a security officer who was armed with a pistol, told investigators they saw him min the lobby wearing a motorcycle helmet and carrying a rifle.

Warrender fired shots through the glass doors and the security guard fired five to seven times at Warrender, striking him in the chest after Warrender’s gun malfunctioned. The guard held Warrender at gunpoint until police arrived.

Employees and other residents at the building said Warrender was a guest of a resident and had been coming there for more than a year. One described him as “socially awkward.”

Warrender’s next hearing in court is scheduled for July 3.

